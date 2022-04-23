Bryan Scott threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Alexander with nearly nine minutes to play Saturday to give the host Philadelphia Stars a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers.
The touchdown, plus Scott's three-point conversion pass to Paul Terry, was the only scoring in the final quarter. That marked the first three-point conversion in the USFL this season.
Scott completed 26 of 36 passes for 272 yards and three TDs, with one interception, for the Stars (1-1).
Josh Love was 21 of 39 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, with two picks, for the Maulers (0-2). Bailey Gaither caught seven passes for 117 yards.
Stallions 33, Gamblers 28
J'Mar Smith passed for 229 yards and two touchdowns to lead Birmingham to a 2-0 start with a victory over Houston.
The Stallions intercepted the Gamblers on their own 18-yard line with 1:13 remaining in the game to preserve the victory.
Smith completed 20-of-30 pass attempts and threw an interception. Stallions running back CJ Marable rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Houston QB Clayton Thorson was 13-of-27 passing for 141 yards, throwing two touchdowns against three interceptions, including the one that essentially ended the game.
--Field Level Media
