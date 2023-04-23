Darius Victor ran for 71 yards and a touchdown and the New Jersey Generals grabbed three takeaways during a pivotal fourth quarter to beat the host Pittsburgh Maulers 20-3 on Sunday in Canton, Ohio.
After Dakota Prukop connected with Cam Echols-Luper for a 10-yard touchdown pass to give the Generals a 13-3 lead, Pittsburgh quarterback James Morgan lost the first of two fumbles and Victor scored on a 1-yard rush 29 seconds later for a 17-point edge with 9:58 left.
Hercules Mata'afa recovered both fumbles for the Generals and Paris Ford added an interception. New Jersey (1-1) held the Maulers to 166 yards (2.9 per play).
QBs Morgan and Troy Williams combined to go 19-for-30 for 124 yards for the Maulers (0-2).
Panthers 24, Stars 10
Reggie Corbin broke out for 131 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries to lead visiting Michigan over Philadelphia in Canton.
Corbin's 3-yard TD run in the final minute of the third put the Panthers (2-0) ahead for good, and his 52-yard dash with 6:35 to play wound up being the dagger.
Case Cookus brought the Stars into the red zone in the final two minutes, but Breeland Speaks forced a fumble recovered by Garrett Marino to douse that threat.
Cookus went 29-for-45 passing for 280 yards and two interceptions for the Stars (1-1).
