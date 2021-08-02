The University of Southern California has suspended wide receiver Bru McCoy following an arrest last month.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the 21-year-old sophomore was arrested on July 24 on suspicion of a felony and was released that night on $50,000 bail.
He was charged with intimate partner violence with injury, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman confirmed to 247 Sports. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.
"USC does not condone violence of any kind," read a statement from the USC athletic department. "We are aware of the situation, and USC's Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it. Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time.
"The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities."
McCoy, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2019 from Santa Ana, Calif., caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two scores in six games with the Trojans as a redshirt freshman in 2020.
USC begins its fall camp on Friday.
--Field Level Media
