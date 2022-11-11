Drew Peterson scored 21 points, Boogie Ellis added 15 points and a career-high seven steals, and USC rebounded from an opening-night loss by blowing out visiting Alabama State 96-58 on Thursday in Los Angeles.
One game removed from struggling to score 61 points in a loss to Florida Gulf Coast, the Trojans (1-1) had no such issues on Thursday.
Peterson set the tone in the Trojans' 48-point first half, shooting 3-of-3 from the floor and dishing out five assists. Peterson finished with six assists to match teammate Kobe Johnson for a game high.
Ellis also passed out four assists to contribute to USC posting its highest point total since scoring 98 against Utah Tech last Nov. 22. Thursday's 38-point margin of victory was USC's highest since a 40-point rout of Cal State Northridge to open 2021-22.
Five Trojans scored in double-figures: Josh Morgan finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor, and Reese Dixon-Waters added 13 points, aided by 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
USC went 11-of-23 from deep as a team, with Peterson going 3 of 5.
Malik Thomas came off the bench to score 10 points, rounding out USC's double-figure scorers. Tre White chipped in eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds in reserve duty.
Alabama State (0-2) won the battle of points off the bench, however, outscoring the Trojans 35-29. Duane Posey led the Hornets with 12 points, while fellow reserve Christian McCray added 10 points on 5-of-6 from the floor.
It was an otherwise dismal offensive night for Alabama State, which shot just 22-of-66 from the field -- including 5-of-20 from 3-point range, 2-of-10 in the second half -- and committed 20 turnovers.
The USC lead expanded to as many as 46 points late in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.