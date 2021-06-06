Team USA clinched a berth in the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-2 win Saturday night against Venezuela in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
The team, a mix of major league free agents and notable prospects managed by Mike Scioscia, finished 4-0 to win the Americas qualifying tournament. The U.S. will compete against host Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea in the Summer Games from July 28-Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.
Venezuela advanced to the final qualifying tournament held in Puebla, Mexico, from June 22-26 and also features teams from Australia, the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands and Taiwan. The winner will go to Tokyo.
Two-time All-Star Todd Frazier had four hits for the U.S. on Saturday night, including a home run, and two RBIs. Edwin Jackson earned the win and David Robertson picked up the save.
The U.S. also defeated Canada, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic during the qualifier.
"It has been our goal from the moment baseball returned to the Olympic Program to qualify for Tokyo 2020. I am incredibly proud of this group for coming together under the tremendous leadership of Mike Scioscia and his staff and securing the United States' spot in the Olympic Games," USA Baseball Executive Director/CEO Paul Seiler said. "We knew this was not going to be an easy road; however, this squad personified the unyielding American spirit with grit and resilience in this tournament. We are thrilled for them, we celebrate their achievement, and we look forward to representing Team USA in the Olympic Games."
Team USA won a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney and bronze medals at Beijing in 2008 and Atlanta in 1996.
The USA Baseball roster, with the parent clubs of the minor league players in parentheses:
Pitchers: Clayton Andrews (Milwaukee), Homer Bailey, Jonathan Bowlan (Kansas City), Brandon Dickson, Anthony Gose (Cleveland), Edwin Jackson, DJ Johnson (Cleveland), Trevor Lane (New York Yankees), Matthew Liberatore (St. Louis), Drew Parrish (Kansas City), David Robertson, Joe Ryan (Tampa Bay), Marc Rzepczynski, James Sherfy (San Francisco), Simeon Woods Richardson (Toronto)
Catchers: Tim Federowicz (Los Angeles Dodgers), Mark Kolozsvary (Cincinnati)
Infielders: Nick Allen (Oakland), Eddy Alvarez (Miami), Triston Casas (Boston), Logan Forsythe (Milwaukee), Todd Frazier, Luke Williams (Philadelphia)
Outfielders: Jarren Duran (Boston), Eric Filia (Seattle), Jon Jay (Los Angeles Angels), Matt Kemp
--Field Level Media
