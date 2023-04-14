Three-time collegiate national champion and former NFL coach Urban Meyer reiterated that he won't be returning to the sidelines.
"That book's closed," Meyer said of his coaching career Thursday at an Ohio State coaching clinic, according to The Columbus Dispatch. "It's going to be TV and grandfather."
Meyer, 58, rejoined the Fox Sports broadcasting team in August 2022 after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in December 2021 just 13 games into his tenure.
His name has been linked to multiple openings since, and he reportedly was a candidate to replace Scott Frost last September at Nebraska.
Meyer compiled a 187-32 record at Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green. He won national championships with the Gators in 2006 and 2008 and the Buckeyes in 2014.
He retired at Ohio State following the 2018 season and joined Fox Sports as a college football analyst in 2019.
