Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts after a call during the game against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts to a call during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts after a call during the game against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts to a call during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Tech has fired football coach Geoff Collins four games into his fourth season, according to reports by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and 247 Sports.
The 51-year-old Collins, a one-time Alabama assistant, was 10-28 in three-plus seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech lost 27-10 to Central Florida on Saturday, dropping them to 1-3 this year.
Collins is the third Power 5 coach fired in as many weeks, following Nebraska’s Scott Frost on Sept. 11 and Arizona State’s Herm Edwards Sept. 18. All three were let go on the Sunday following a loss.
Collins, a Georgia native, served as Nick Saban’s director of player personnel in 2008. He later served as defensive coordinator at Florida International, Mississippi State and Florida, getting his first head-coaching job at Temple in 2017.
Collins led the Owls to a 15-10 record and back-to-back bowl games in two seasons before he was hired by Georgia Tech following the resignation of long-time coach Paul Johnson. The Yellow Jackets won three games in each of his first three seasons before another slow start this year.
Georgia Tech’s athletic board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday, at which time Collins’ firing is expected to become official. Athletics director Todd Stansbury’s job could also be in jeopardy, according to multiple reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.