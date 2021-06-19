The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Braves on Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather in the Atlanta area.
The game will be made up Sunday as part of a split doubleheader, with Game 1 at 2:10 p.m. Game 2 will begin at is previously scheduled time at 7:08 p.m. and will be televised nationally by ESPN. Both games will be seven innings.
The Braves won the first two games of the four-game series, 4-0 on Thursday and 9-1 on Friday.
--Field Level Media
