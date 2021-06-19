MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

Jun 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Thirteen chain is shown as Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. walks back to the dugout after getting tagged out at second base during the first inning against St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

 Jason Getz

The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Braves on Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather in the Atlanta area.

The game will be made up Sunday as part of a split doubleheader, with Game 1 at 2:10 p.m. Game 2 will begin at is previously scheduled time at 7:08 p.m. and will be televised nationally by ESPN. Both games will be seven innings.

The Braves won the first two games of the four-game series, 4-0 on Thursday and 9-1 on Friday.

--Field Level Media

