Unseeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania will face No. 5 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in Saturday's final at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.
Cirstea, 31, is seeking her third career singles title and her second on the clay courts this year, having won at Istanbul in April. Krejcikova, 25, is looking for her maiden title on the WTA Tour.
After a walkover win in the quarterfinals following the withdrawal of No. 1 seed Bianca Andreescu, Cirstea rallied Friday to beat No. 8 seed Magda Linette of Poland 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals. Cirstea went up a break in the sixth game of the deciding set and broke Linette's serve again to win the match.
Krejcikova also went the distance to win her semifinal, rallying for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Jule Neimeier of Germany. Krejcikova converted five of seven break chances.
Cirstea and Krejcikova split their two previous meetings, with Krejcikova winning their only encounter on clay in three sets in the 2017 Nuremberg semifinals.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.