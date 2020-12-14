UNLV and Pepperdine canceled their basketball game scheduled for Monday night because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Runnin' Rebels announced a positive COVID-19 test within the program, which led to the cancellation. The game was set to take place without any fans in attendance.
UNLV has not played since Dec. 5. This is the second straight cancellation for the team, which also scrapped its Dec. 9 scheduled game against Eastern Washington.
