UNLV fired head coach Marcus Arroyo after the Rebels went 5-7 in 2022 despite a 4-1 start.
Arroyo was 7-23 in three seasons with the Rebels, but just 5-17 in Mountain West games. The 42-year-old had two years left on the contract he signed in December 2019.
"We thank Marcus Arroyo for his unwavering efforts leading our student-athletes on and off the field for these three seasons," UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said in a news release. "His program represented this institution in the community and classroom in a manner that is to be commended. However, with our increased expectations at UNLV we felt a change was in order at this time. We all wish Marcus and his family the best in their future endeavors."
The Rebels finished 0-6 during the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, went 2-10 in 2021 and then started the '22 season with four wins and a tight loss -- 20-14 -- to Cal.
The season turned for UNLV in a 40-7 loss to San Jose State on Oct. 7, followed by a 42-7 loss to Air Force and another lopsided defeat (44-21) at Notre Dame.
With a chance to become eligible for a bowl game, all three November losses for UNLV were one-possession games: San Diego State (14-10), Fresno State (37-30) and Hawaii (31-25).
The Rebels have played in just one bowl since their win in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.