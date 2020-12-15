UNLV men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
His declaration came one day after the Runnin' Rebels canceled a game against Pepperdine because of concerns surrounding the virus within UNLV's program. It marked the second straight cancellation for the team, which also scrapped a Dec. 9 date with Eastern Washington.
"A rapid antigen test and a PCR test both revealed that I am COVID-19 positive," Otzelberger said in a statement. "I appreciated the outstanding care of our medical team and I am now in the required isolation.
"I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible and in the meantime, I will remain connected to our team remotely. I encourage everyone to continue to follow all health and safety guidelines as we battle the pandemic together."
Otzelberger, 43, is in his second year as coach of the Rebels.
UNLV (1-4), which has not played since posting a 68-58 win at Kansas State on Dec. 5, is scheduled to return to action against San Diego State on New Year's Eve.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.