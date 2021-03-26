Looking to reach the Olympics men's soccer tournament for the first time since 2008, the United States Men's National Team under-23 squad will face Honduras on Saturday with a trip to Tokyo on the line.
The United States finished second in Group A play at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament at Mexico, following a 1-0 defeat to the host country on Wednesday. Honduras won Group B following a 1-1 tie against Canada on Thursday.
Since the top two teams in the tournament advance to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the semifinal matchups actually decide who will advance. The Tokyo Olympics have been delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USA's U-23 team will take on Honduras in the first semifinal Sunday at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. In the second semifinal matchup, Mexico will face off against Canada.
In 2015, the United States had a chance to earn an Olympic berth with a victory but fell 2-0 to Honduras. Mexico won the gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012, while Canada has never advanced to the Games. The U.S. failed to advance out of group play at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Even though the two semifinal winners advance to the Tokyo Olympics, they still will meet in the tournament championship game on Tuesday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.