Philadelphia's Jim Curtin was named the 2020 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year on Tuesday.
Curtin, who was a finalist for the award last year, guided the Union (14-4-5, 47 points, 2.04 points per game) to their first Supporters' Shield trophy. Under his watch, Philadelphia won all nine of its home matches and allowed a league-best 20 goals this season.
Curtin, 41, received 43.68 percent of the overall vote by MLS club technical staff, media and current players.
Orlando City SC's Oscar Pareja, who won the award with FC Dallas in 2016, collected 24.02 percent of the vote.
Toronto FC's Greg Vanney, himself a winner in 2017, received 4.74 percent of the vote.
