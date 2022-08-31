Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) celebrates with defender Jakob Glesnes (right) after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) heads the ball against Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) heads the ball against Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya (11) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) gestures in the first half against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) controls the ball against Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra (14) battles with Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley (26) puts his arm around Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) controls the ball against Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) celebrates with defender Olivier Mbaizo (15), defender Jack Elliott (3), midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6), and defender Kai Wagner (27) after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) reacts against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) celebrates in front of Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) after scoring a goal in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) controls the ball against Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) scores a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) warms up before the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (21) warms up prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) warms up prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) warms up prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Raul Gudino (23) looks on prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United forward Dom Dwyer (4) warms up prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) smiles prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) celebrates with defender Jakob Glesnes (right) after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) heads the ball against Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) heads the ball against Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya (11) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) gestures in the first half against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) controls the ball against Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra (14) battles with Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley (26) puts his arm around Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) controls the ball against Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) celebrates with defender Olivier Mbaizo (15), defender Jack Elliott (3), midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6), and defender Kai Wagner (27) after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) reacts against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) celebrates in front of Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) after scoring a goal in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) controls the ball against Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) scores a goal against the Atlanta United in the first half at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) warms up before the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United forward Edwin Mosquera (21) warms up prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) warms up prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) warms up prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Raul Gudino (23) looks on prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United forward Dom Dwyer (4) warms up prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Leff
Aug 31, 2022; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) smiles prior to the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre each had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Union continued their home dominance with a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday in Chester, Pa.
Daniel Gazdag and Nathan Harriel also scored for the Union, who improved to 10-0-5 at home. The Eastern Conference-leading Union, who clinched a playoff berth, are the lone club in Major League Soccer without a home loss.
Gazdag scored his franchise-record 17th goal of the season.
The Union (16-4-9, 57 points) won their third match in a row, outscoring their opponents 16-1 in the process. The 16 goals top the 15 scored by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1998 for the MLS record over a three-game span.
Andrew Gutman recorded the only goal for Atlanta United (8-11-9, 33 points). The club has registered just one road win all season.
Atlanta United earned its first corner kick in the 16th minute and the cross went through the box and out of bounds.
The Union quickly turned aggressive and Carranza scored from just outside the top of the box in the 18th minute for a 1-0 lead. It was Carranza's 14th goal of the season.
Atlanta United soon tied the game at 1. Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake made a nifty one-handed save, but Gutman dove in and headed the ball into the net in the 24th minute.
The Union took a 2-1 advantage in the third minute of first-half stoppage time as Uhre connected on a shot through traffic in the box.
Atlanta's Luiz Araujo ripped a shot in the 48th minute, but it landed high and wide. His teammate Thiago Almada had an even better chance in the 58th minute when he broke free in the middle of the box, but he misfired high over the net.
Gazdag scored in the 67th minute to give the Union a 3-1 edge. Cory Burke got the assist.
Harriel notched his first career goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. The 21-year-old defender was playing in his 27th match for Philadelphia over the past two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.