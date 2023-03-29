The Philadelphia Union expect star goalkeeper Andre Blake to return for Saturday's home match against Sporting Kansas City.
The three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has missed the last three games with an adductor strain suffered in a March 11 win against the Chicago Fire.
"The hope is that he will play on Saturday," head coach Jim Curtin said Wednesday. "He's the best goalkeeper that our league has and we're stronger with him in the group.
"... He's been a quick healer in the past. Hopefully everything stays on schedule. All signs are pointing to a positive return for Andre to the group this weekend."
The Union are coming off back-to-back losses to CF Montreal and Orlando City SC with backup Joe Bendik in net.
Blake, 32, is in his 10th season with the Union, recording 65 shutouts over 208 regular-season games played, all starts. He is signed with the club through 2024, with a club option for 2025.
--Field Level Media
