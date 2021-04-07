Kacper Przybylko's first-half goal gave the Philadelphia Union a 1-0 win over Saprissa in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League opening-round series Wednesday in San Jose, Costa Rica.
In the 34th minute, Olivier Mbaizo delivered a perfect cross from the right flank to the front of the net, an unmarked Przybylko powered in a header past goalie Aaron Cruz for the only score.
The two-leg, total-goal series will conclude April 14 in Chester, Pa.
Later Wednesday, Toronto FC was set to oppose Leon in Mexico.
Philadelphia joins Atlanta United as MLS teams taking 1-0 leads into their CONCACAF Champions League home legs next week, as Atlanta beat Costa Rica's Alajuelense on Tuesday. The Portland Timbers played to a 2-2 draw against Marathon on Tuesday in Honduras.
The Columbus Crew open their CCL campaign Thursday against Real Esteli in Nicaragua.
--Field Level Media
