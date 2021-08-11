The Philadelphia Union have acquired forward Matheus Davo on loan from the Brazilian side Corinthians.
The deal announced by the MLS club on Wednesday runs through the end of the 2021 season and includes a purchase option for the 21-year-old Brazilian.
"We're excited to welcome Matheus to the Philadelphia Union and add a versatile young attacker to our roster," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. "We have looked for a technically advanced striker like Matheus who can play underneath his partner and link defense to attack. We look forward to getting him quickly integrated into our system."
Davo tallied five goals and four assists in 44 games (41 starts) while on loan with Guarani FC in Brazil's Serie B from 2019-21.
--Field Level Media
