UNC Greensboro went on an 8-0 run in the last four minutes to pull away from Mercer and win Southern Conference tournament final 69-61 on Monday at Asheville, N.C., clinching an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The score was 58-58 before Angelo Allegri's layup with 3:41 to go sparked the game-deciding surge for the top-seeded Spartans (21-8).
UNC Greensboro's Isaiah Miller put up game-high totals in points (25), rebounds (12) and assists (six). Teammate Keyshaun Langley added 15 points for the Spartans, who will make the fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.
Seventh-seeded Mercer (18-11) was led by James Glisson III and Leon Ayers III with 16 points apiece.
--Field Level Media
