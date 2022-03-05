Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska outlasted No. 2 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 to move into Sunday's final at the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.

The unseeded Yastremska will face No. 8 Shuai Zhang of China, a 6-2, 7-5 winner against France's Caroline Garcia in Saturday's other semifinal.

Cirstea overcame a 3-0 deficit in the second set to extend the match. Cirstea fought off three match points and broke Yastremska to get within 5-4 in the third set, but Yastremska broke right back.

Both players converted five break points and both fired six aces in the two-hour and 31-minute match.

--Field Level Media

