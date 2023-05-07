UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Hollywood, Calif., early Sunday morning.
The Los Angeles Times reported Ferguson was driving a Chevrolet Silverado truck that was traveling south on Wilcox Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. when it hit at least two cars before rolling over.
There were an unspecified number of passengers but no reported injuries, LAPD officer Norma Eisenman told the Times. She said Ferguson declined a breathalyzer test at the scene.
Ferguson, 39, is the former interim UFC lightweight champion.
In his most recent fight, he lost to Nate Diaz in UFC 279 in Las Vegas last Sept. 10. He has a 26-8-0 UFC record.
--Field Level Media
