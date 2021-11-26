Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
UFC Hall of Fame member Diego Sanchez is continuing to battle COVID-19, and he reported on social media that he now has pneumonia and blood clots in both legs.
He shared an update about his condition on Twitter early Friday, with a photo taken from his hospital bed.
"Pneumonia Covid never give up," he wrote.
He also posted a photo of an X-ray to Instagram and said he had low oxygen numbers.
"This has been some tying times," he wrote.
Sanchez posted to Twitter on Nov. 19 that he had received an infusion of antibodies but that he was feeling better. It isn't clear when he tested positive for the virus. He said he is not vaccinated.
A 2019 UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Sanchez turns 40 next month. He has a career record of 31-13-0. He is one of only two fighters to have competed in four different weight classes.
Sanchez split from UFC in April after his former manager, Joshua Fabia, and the promotion had a disagreement about the fighter's medical reports.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.