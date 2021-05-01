UConn star guard Paige Bueckers underwent surgery to repair an osteochondral defect on her right ankle, The Athletic reported.
The surgery took place Friday, and the school expects her to take part in preseason camp in September.
A freshman in 2020-21, Bueckers swept the major postseason honors, winning the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy and being named Associated Press Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-11 Minnesota native led the Huskies in points (20.0), assists (5.8) and three-point field goal percentage (46.4 percent). She scored 18 points in UConn's 69-59 loss in a national semifinal to Arizona on April 2 at San Antonio.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.