UConn star Paige Bueckers left the No. 2 Huskies' 73-54 win over No. 24 Notre Dame on Sunday with an apparent leg injury.
The sophomore guard had to be helped off the court following a non-contact injury late in the fourth quarter, finishing the contest with a game-high 22 points.
Video replays appear to show Bueckers' left ankle appear to buckle as she brings the ball up the court with about 40 seconds remaining.
Coach Geno Auriemma told reporters that an initial exam points to a hyper-extended knee. He said Bueckers will have an MRI exam.
The women's basketball team's Twitter account posted the "prayer hands" emoji and the single word "Paige" after the game.
Bueckers added five steals, four rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (5-1) in their nonconference win against the Fighting Irish (7-2).
She entered the game averaging 21.0 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
Bueckers guided the Huskies to the Final Four last season and was the consensus national player of the year.
--Field Level Media
