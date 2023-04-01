UConn star guard Jordan Hawkins participated in the Huskies' shootaround on Saturday, one day after missing practice due to illness.
Hawkins became bothered by a stomach illness on Thursday night and the team isolated him on Friday to prevent the possibility of the sickness spreading.
Barring a setback, Hawkins is expected to be in the starting lineup when the fourth-seeded Huskies (29-8) face fifth-seeded Miami (29-7) in the Final Four on Saturday night in Houston.
Hawkins is averaging 17.3 points through UConn's four NCAA Tournament victories and has knocked down 16 of 31 3-point attempts. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the West Regional.
He scored 24 points in an 88-65 rout of Arkansas in the Sweet 16 and followed it up with 20 points and matched his career high of six 3-pointers during an 82-54 whipping of Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.
For the season, Hawkins is second on the squad with a 16.3 scoring average and leads the team with 104 3-pointers. The 6-foot-5 sophomore also has been rising on NBA draft boards and is a potential lottery selection.
The Huskies have won their four NCAA tourney games by an average of 22.5 points.
Fifth-seeded San Diego State (31-6) and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic (35-3) play in the other Final Four matchup.
