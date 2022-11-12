Adama Sanogo poured in 27 points and 15 rebounds as UConn cruised past Boston University 86-57 on Friday night in Storrs, Conn.
Sanogo made 12 of 15 shots to lead the Huskies (2-0) to their seventh straight win over BU (1-1). Naheim Alleyne and Tristen Newton each added 11 points, while Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban went for 10 apiece.
UConn led by double digits for 35:19 of action.
Following his 27-point performance in the Terriers' season opener, Walter Whyte once again paced Boston University, supplying 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Daman Tate was BU's only other player to score in double figures, notching 11 points.
The Terriers weren't able to find their 3-point stroke all night, finishing 2-for-12 (16.7 percent) from beyond the arc. They were also outscored 38-24 in the paint.
Connecticut ran away with things with just under 13 minutes left in the second half, using a 12-0 surge to double its 12-point advantage. BU pulled within 19 twice, but that was the closest it would get.
Karaban had five points during the run, and the Huskies shot a blistering 61.5 percent from the field (16 of 26) through the final 20 minutes of play.
The Terriers scored just four points in the final 4:19.
Hassan Diarra converted a pair of free throws with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first to give UConn its second 19-point lead of the half.
Boston University shaved the deficit down to 12 thanks to a free throw barrage and baskets from Whyte and Fletcher Tynen, but Sanogo scored the final five points ahead of the break to send UConn into halftime with a 40-23 lead.
The Huskies got off to an extremely fast start, putting together an 11-0 run through the first 4:41. BU didn't get on the board until Whyte's free throw with 14:26 left in the first half, and Tynen sunk the Terriers' first field goal four minutes later.
