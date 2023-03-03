UCLA football coach Chip Kelly signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Bruins through the 2027 season.
Athletic director Martin Jarmond announced the extension Friday but did not disclose the financial terms.
In January 2022, Kelly and UCLA agreed on an extension through the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Times reported that Kelly would earn an average of $4.7 million per season.
UCLA leadership rewarded Kelly for guiding the Bruins to a No. 21 season-ending ranking and a 9-4 (6-3 Pac-12) mark. UCLA was in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2014.
Kelly was hired at UCLA before the 2018 season, and the Bruins finished a disappointing 3-9 (3-6 Pac-12). After back-to-back winning seasons, Kelly now has a 27-29 record in Westwood. His teams were 46-7 in four seasons at Oregon (2009-12).
"I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff," Jarmond said in a news release. "The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence."
The 2022 Bruins averaged 503.6 yards per game in 2022 and became the first team in program history to average more than 500 yards of total offense per game.
Kelly, 59, was 28-35 as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers from 2013-16.
