Chris Smith led four UCLA double-figure scorers with 16 points, and the Bruins survived for a back-and-forth, 72-70 win over Utah on Thursday in Los Angeles.
UCLA (6-2, 2-0 Pac-12) overcame a 12-point, first-half deficit, gave up a 10-point lead in the second and ultimately escaped thanks to a pair of late-game steals by Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard.
Campbell's theft with 31 seconds remaining led to a pair of critical Jalen Hill free throws that gave UCLA a 70-66 lead. With the Bruins holding a two-point lead in the final seconds, Bernard denied Utah a look at a shot when he picked off a Pelle Larsson pass.
The tumultuous closing minutes capped an up-and-down game and extended Utah's losing streak in Pac-12 road games to 11 contests, dating back to February 2019.
Utah (4-2, 1-1) raced out to a 16-4 lead in the first 4:19 on the strength of four made Alfonso Plummer 3-pointers. Plummer finished with a game-high 22 points.
UCLA responded quickly to the initial deluge with a 14-0 run, and the Bruins outscored the Utes for the rest of the half 37-16 to take a nine-point halftime lead.
UCLA's advantage evaporated over the course of the second half. Utah cut the deficit to two points midway through the half, then took the lead with 7:17 remaining on a pair of Riley Battin fouls shots. Mikael Jantunen's baby hook on the low block extended the advantage to three and capped a 12-2 run.
The Bruins answered with back-to-back and-one plays to recapture a lead they did not relinquish the rest of the way -- though they never pushed it beyond four points.
The Utes shot 9 of 22 from behind the 3-point arc, but Plummer cooled after his early onslaught to go 0-for-7 the rest of the way.
With Utah trailing by three points and five seconds remaining, Plummer drew a foul on Bernard while looking for the would-be game-tying 3-pointer. Plummer missed the first of three free throws but sank the other two.
Timmy Allen scored 18 points for the Utes.
UCLA shot 10-for-20 from long distance. Bernard and Johnny Juzang both finished with 13 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 10. Campbell dished 10 assists to go with his nine points.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.