UCLA scheduled its first-ever games against Historically Black College or University programs, adding contests against Alabama State and North Carolina Central to its future schedules.
The Bruins are scheduled to host Alabama State on Sept. 10, 2022, and North Carolina Central on Sept. 16, 2023.
The well-known bands of each team -- The Mighty Marching Hornets of Alabama State and The Sound Machine Marching Band of North Carolina Central -- are set to perform at the Rose Bowl.
"Adding two HBCUs to our football schedule is special," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a news release. "It's exciting to give our student-athletes and fans a new experience and to bring a little bit of the South to Southern California."
The games replace a previously scheduled home-and-home series with Michigan, which terminated the contract in 2019, UCLA said.
The Bruins are scheduled to begin the 2021 season against visiting Hawaii on Aug. 28.
--Field Level Media
