Senior guard Brandon Mahan scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting UCF Knights pulled off an historic 86-74 upset over the 15th-ranked Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night at Tallahassee, Fla.
UCF (2-1), which hadn't played since Dec. 6 due in part to a COVID-19 cancellation, snapped FSU's 27-game home winning streak. UCF also broke FSU's streak of 41 consecutive wins in home games against nonconference opponents and dealt the Seminoles (4-1) their first loss of the season.
In addition, this was UCF's first-ever win over FSU, following 11 losses.
The Knights also got 22 points and a game-high eight rebounds from freshman Isaiah Adams -- who was Florida's Mr. Basketball last season -- and 20 points from Darin Green Jr. as UCF produced just its eighth win ever over a ranked team.
Mahan made 10 of 13 attempts from the floor, including 2 of 4 3-point attempts, and went 10 of 10 on free-throw attempts.
UCF got a boost as point guard Darius Perry made his Knights debut. Perry, a graduate-transfer from Louisville, had six points.
FSU was led by M.J. Walker's 22 points. Raiquan Gray and Anthony Polite added 14 points each. Teammate Scottie Barnes -- a freshman projected as an NBA lottery pick in 2021 -- had eight points, three rebounds and three assists. He made just 3 of 8 attempts from the floor.
FSU, which led by as many as 10 points in the first half, settled for a 39-34 advantage at the break -- but only after the Knights pulled off a 13-0 run.
Adams helped keep UCF in the game in those opening 20 minutes by scoring 16 points, including making 7 of 9 free-throw attempts and sinking 4 of 8 attempts from the floor.
Perry's layup with 7:31 left in the second half gave UCF its largest lead of the game to that point, 67-58.
A steal and layup by Perry gave UCF an even bigger lead at 76-66 with 1:46 left, and the Knights cruised from there.
For the game, the Knights shot 50 percent from the floor, 47.4 percent on three-pointers (9 of 19) and 88.5 percent (23 for 26) on free-throw attempts.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.