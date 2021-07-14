UC Davis suspended its entire baseball team and coaching staff Wednesday in light of "allegations of misconduct."
The university's statement did not specify any details about the allegations but said "the safety of students is of utmost importance" to the school.
"The UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy is investigating these allegations, and the entire baseball program has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of this review," the statement read. "In addition, the baseball coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave.
"The review is expected to last for the first couple months of the fall quarter. At this time, it is too early to know definitively when team activities, including practice, may start. There will be updates as more information is available."
The UC Davis fall quarter begins on Sept. 18, and the Division I baseball season normally begins in February. Matt Vaughn, a Davis alumnus and former pitcher there, has served as head coach since 2012.
