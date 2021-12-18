Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince (20) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter aginist the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks the sideline during a timeout during the second quarter against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince (20) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter aginist the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers running back Jermaine Brown Jr. (1) runs the ball as BYU Cougars linebacker Drew Jensen (46) makes the tackle during the second quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) runs the ball during the second quarter against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers defensive linemen Antonio Moultrie (44) makes the tackle for loss on BYU Cougars quarterback Rhett Reilly (19) during the second quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) stiff-arms UAB Blazers defensive back Keondre Swoopes (0) as he runs in for a touchdown during the second quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake gives direction during the first quarter against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs the ball as UAB Blazers defensive back Keondre Swoopes (0) makes the tackle during the first quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter aginist the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers wide receiver T.J. Jones (16) passes the ball during the first quarter against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince (20) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince (20) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs after the catch during the first quarter against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince (20) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs the ball during the first quarter against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; \a fumbles the ball after a catch for a first down during the first quarter against the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) avoids UAB Blazers linebacker Alex Wright (16) during the first quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins (9) runs the ball as BYU Cougars defensive linemen Tyler Batty (92) makes the tackle during the first quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars snapper Britton Hogan (87) huddles with teammates in the tunnel during a rain delay prior to the game against the UAB Blazers before the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) dries his hands during warmups prior to the game against the UAB Blazers before the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins (9) warms up prior to the game aginist the BYU Cougars before the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins (9) warms up prior to the game aginist the BYU Cougars before the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars running back Sione Finau (27) tries to pump up the crowd prior to the game against the UAB Blazers before the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince (20) reacts after defeating the BYU Cougars in the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers head coach Bill Clark embraces UAB Blazers offensive linemen Colby Ragland (53) and UAB Blazers defensive back Starling Thomas V (4) after defeating the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers head coach Bill Clark has ice water dumped on him after the UAB Blazers defeated the BYU Cougars in the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers head coach Bill Clark embraces UAB Blazers offensive linemen Colby Ragland (53) after defeating the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers head coach Bill Clark embraces UAB Blazers offensive linemen Colby Ragland (53) after defeating the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince (20) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter aginist the BYU Cougars during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Hopkins threw three touchdown passes, including a 14-yard strike to Trea Shropshire in the fourth quarter to give UAB a 31-28 upset of No. 13 BYU on Saturday in the Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.
Hopkins' game-winning toss came on fourth-and-7 with 6:17 left. It was the second fourth down UAB (9-4) converted on the drive as it won a bowl game for the second time in the program's 31-year history. BYU was the highest-ranked opponent the Blazers have ever beaten.
Hopkins completed 19 of 23 passes for 189 yards. DeWayne McBride carried 28 times for 183 yards and scored on a 64-yard sprint in the first quarter.
BYU (10-3) was led by Tyler Allgeier, who carried 27 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in breaking the Cougars' single-season rushing record. Allgeier topped the mark of Luke Staley who ran for 1,582 yards in 2001. Allgeier finished the year with 1,601 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.
Allgeier's third score of the game came early in the fourth quarter after Masen Wake ran 29 yards with a shovel pass to the 1-yard line. Allgeier's touchdown carry gave BYU a 28-24 lead.
But UAB retaliated with a 75-yard drive. McBride carried for 44 yards in the march which milked 8:16 from the fourth-quarter clock.
BYU moved to midfield on its ensuing possession but at the end of a 22-yard reception, Samson Nacua fumbled and UAB's Mac McWilliams recovered with 3:36 left. The Blazers then ran out the clock as McBride rushed for a pair of first downs and Jermaine Brown (8 carries, 47 yards) carried for another.
The Cougars were without injured starting quarterback Jaren Hall. Baylor Romney completed 15 of 23 passes for 195 yards.
UAB took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Hopkins capped a 60-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Gerrit Prince.
On the Blazers' next possession, McBride broke into the clear on off tackle run, stiff-armed a defender to the ground and outran two other defenders to the end zone on his 64-yard touchdown run.
But BYU responded with touchdowns on its next two possessions. On a 72-yard drive on which he accounted for all the yards on seven carries, Allgeier capped it with a 1-yard scoring run. Then Nacua scored on a 2-yard end around to tie it.
UAB regained the lead before the half ended as Hopkins capped a 78-yard march with a 23-yard strike to Prince on a wheel route.
