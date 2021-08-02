A'ja Wilson scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart added 17 to pace the U.S. women's basketball team to a 93-82 victory over France on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics in a game played in Saitama, Japan.
The Americans (3-0) completed Group B play with an undefeated mark and improved to 52-0 in Olympic competition dating back to the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona.
Despite the loss, France (1-2) advanced to the quarterfinals based on point differential.
Tina Charles added 15 points and Brittney Griner had 11 for Team USA, which pulled away by outscoring France by a 22-10 margin in the fourth quarter.
Endene Miyem scored 15 points to pace France.
--Field Level Media
