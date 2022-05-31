The U.S. national women's hockey team on Tuesday named John Wroblewski of the Los Angeles Kings its head coach for the next women's world championship.

Wroblewski, 41, most recently coached the Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, and he was head coach of the men's national team development program (USNTDP) from 2016 through 2020.

Wroblewski will guide the American women at the IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championships in August and September in Denmark.

He is replacing Joel Johnson, who stepped down to take over the University of St. Thomas women's hockey program.

After the Americans won five consecutive gold medals at worlds, they lost to Canada in the gold-medal game at last year's competition.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In