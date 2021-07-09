Just a few weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics, former 100-meter individual medley world champion Michael Andrew said he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Andrew, 22, is heading to his first Olympic Games with Team USA, where he'll compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle.
"My reason behind it is -- for one, it was in the last moment I didn't want to put anything in my body that I didn't know how I would potentially react to," Andrew told reporters on a conference call. "As an athlete on the elite level, everything we do is very calculated. For me in the training cycles and especially at trials, I didn't want to risk any days out, because there are periods where if you take a vaccine, you have to deal with some days off."
Andrew later said he would not get vaccinated in the "distant future," either, revealing it was more than a matter of timing.
Olympic athletes are not required to be vaccinated in order to travel to Tokyo, but Japan this week declared a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 infections. That, in turn, led organizers to ban spectators at the Games, scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8.
Andrew said he'll comply with all COVID-19 protocols while in Tokyo -- "lots of testing, masks, socially distanced, obviously staying away from the crowds, everything like that."
Andrew placed first in the 100-meter breaststroke at U.S. Olympic Trials last month.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.