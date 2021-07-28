Damian Lillard hit seven 3-pointers to account for all 21 of his points, leading the United States men's basketball team to a 120-66 win over Iran on Wednesday in the Olympics at Saitama, Japan.
The United States (1-1) bounced back from an 83-76 loss to France in its Olympic opener on Sunday to start Group A action.
Devin Booker added 16 points for Team USA, while also getting 14 from Jayson Tatum, 13 from Zach LaVine and 10 apiece from Kevin Durant and Khris Middleton.
Hamed Haddadi and Mohammad Jamshidi led Iran (0-2) with 14 points apiece.
Team USA concludes group play Saturday with a game against the Czech Republic, which is led by the Chicago Bulls' Tomas Satoransky.
--Field Level Media
