To no one's surprise, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin are officially headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics.
NHL players will be allowed to participate in Beijing after missing the 2018 Games, and the International Ice Hockey Federation asked 11 of the 12 competing nations to submit lists of three "provisional" NHL players who will be included on their national team rosters next February.
The U.S. team selected Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward, plus defenseman Seth Jones and forward Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Canada's first three choices were centers Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers -- arguably the sport's two biggest stars -- plus Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals forward chasing the all-time goals record, was an obvious selection for the "Russian Olympic Committee" squad. The Russians also chose winger Nikita Kucherov and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
Germany announced its choices Friday, including Draisaitl -- the 2020 league MVP and McDavid's teammate in Edmonton -- plus Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider.
The final, complete rosters will be announced in January. The U.S. will begin in Group A with Canada, Germany and host China, which has no NHL players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.