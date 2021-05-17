The four-belt heavyweight unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is set for Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia, Fury announced on social media.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Fury said he had assurances from Saudi defense secretary Prince Khalid Abdulaziz Al Saud that the bout will take place in Jeddah.

"He told me this fight is 100% on Aug. 14, 2021 ... All eyes on the world will be on the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And I cannot wait, repeat, cannot wait, to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time. This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth," Fury said.

Joshua, 31, owns the WBA, WBO and IBF belts while Fury is the WBC champion. It's the first time ever that the four heavyweight belts will be contested.

Promoter Bob Arum told ESPN that the sides are supposed to get a clean draft on Monday.

The site fee, previously reported by ESPN, is $155 million with the fighters getting $75 million each and an extra $5 million for expenses and undercard.

--Field Level Media

