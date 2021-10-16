Sorry, an error occurred.
Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for a school-record 287 yards and three touchdowns as LSU upset No. 20 Florida 49-42 in an SEC game Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge.
Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes to Jaray Jenkins, including the game-winner on fourth and goal from the one with 3:30 left in the game to lead the Tigers (4-3, 2-2).
Anthony Richardson relieved an ineffective Emory Jones and rallied the Gators (4-3, 2-3) with four second-half touchdown drives.
On the first possession of the third quarter Dwight McGlothern picked off Jones and ran 37 yards for a touchdown that increased the Tigers' lead to 28-13.
Richardson replaced Jones on the next possession and ran five yards for a touchdown and for a two-point conversion that cut the lead to 28-21.
Three plays later, Davis-Price ran 40 yards for a touchdown and a 35-21 lead.
Richardson threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Justin Shorter and an 11-yarder to Dameon Pierce to tie the score at 35 at the end of the third quarter.
Davis-Price ran 25 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 42-35 lead.
Richardson answered with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Copeland.
Pierce's seven-yard touchdown run gave Florida a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
LSU drove 90 yards and Davis-Price ran 18 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 7-6 lead.
Micah Basketville intercepted Emory Jones and returned the ball 54 yards to the Gators 28. On the next play Johnson threw a touchdown pass to Jenkins for a 14-6 lead.
On the ensuing possession Jay Ward intercepted Richardson and returned 26 yards to the Florida 21.
Johnson and Jenkins teamed on a five-yard touchdown pass that increased the lead to 21-6.
The Gators drove 77 yards in the final 29 seconds of the second quarter as Jones connected with Shorter on a 42-yard Hail Mary completion for a touchdown that trimmed the lead to 21-13 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
