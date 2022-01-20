Senior Tyrese Martin scored 25 of his career-high 27 points in the second half Thursday night, lifting No. 25 UConn to a come-from-behind, 75-56 win over Butler in Indianapolis.
Adama Sanogo added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East), who completed a home-and-home sweep of the Bulldogs. The Huskies prevailed 76-59 when the teams met in Hartford, Conn., on Tuesday.
Isaiah Whaley chipped in 11 points and 10 boards on Thursday as UConn posted a 39-25 advantage on the glass.
Chuck Harris scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5) and Aaron Thompson added 10, but they didn't have enough firepower to hold off the Huskies once Martin got going. Butler made only 38 percent of its field-goal attempts, including 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) from the 3-point arc.
Butler owned a four-point advantage at halftime and carried that lead into the early portion of the second half before Martin took over. He canned a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run that gave UConn a 35-30 advantage.
The Bulldogs battled back to tie the game at 38 before consecutive driving layups by Martin gave the Huskies the lead for good. The margin was just five with 3:56 remaining before Martin drained a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 burst that put the game away.
As might be expected when teams play for the second time in three days, the first half was low-scoring, setting the tone for a grinding game. UConn led 7-5 at the first TV timeout, more than 5 1/2 minutes into the game.
After Sanogo's three-point play gave the Huskies a 17-15 edge at the 7:37 mark, Butler started its biggest run of the half. The Bulldogs ripped off eight straight points, forcing UConn coach Dan Hurley to burn a timeout when Harris drained a 3-pointer for a 22-17 advantage.
Thompson's turnaround jumper in the lane upped the Bulldogs' cushion to six in the final minute before the break, but Martin had the last say. The UConn forward canned a pullup jumper with six seconds remaining to cut Butler's lead to 28-24 at intermission.
