Tyrece Radford scored 20 points and Wade Taylor IV added 17 to help Texas A&M roll to an 86-66 victory over Prairie View A&M in nonconference play on Friday night at College Station, Texas.
Radford was 6-of-7 shooting and made all four of his 3-point attempts as Texas A&M (8-5) won its second straight game. Taylor made 5 of 7 shots and was 3 of 5 from behind the arc as the Aggies improved to 14-0 all-time against the Panthers.
Manny Obaseki added 13 points and Henry Coleman III tallied 12 on 5-of-7 shooting for Texas A&M.
Will Douglas scored 15 points for Prairie View A&M (4-9), which lost its seventh straight game.
Jeremiah Gambrell and Yahuza Rasas added 12 points apiece as the Panthers fell to 1-8 on the road.
The Aggies made 54 percent from the field, including 8 of 18 from 3-point range. Radford reached at least 20 points for the second straight game and third time this season.
Prairie View shot 41.7 percent and was 8 of 19 from behind the arc.
Texas A&M hit 24 of 28 free throws, while the Panthers were 8 of 10.
Radford scored 18 first-half points as the Aggies led 53-32 at the break.
Prairie View played well early and used a 13-4 run to hold a 14-10 lead with 13:23 left in the half.
A basket by Douglas gave the Panthers a 20-18 advantage with 10:51 remaining before the Aggies exploded with 16 straight points. Obaseki scored seven points during the span, including a 3-pointer to end it and make it 34-20 with 5:38 remaining.
The run reached 26-3 when Radford made two free throws to give Texas A&M a 44-23 lead with 2:33 left.
The onslaught continued in the second half as the Aggies opened with a 14-2 surge. Radford culminated it with a layup to increase the lead to 67-34 with 15:39 to play.
The Panthers outscored Texas A&M 32-19 the rest of the way to keep the margin from getting more out of hand.
