Tyler Shough ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Texas Tech defeated Ole Miss 42-25 in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night in Houston.
Shough completed 24 of 39 passes for 242 yards and rushed 25 times for 111 yards as the Red Raiders (8-5) won their fourth consecutive game.
Jaxson Dart passed for 361 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rebels (8-5), who lost their fourth straight.
The Red Raiders led 26-7 at halftime, but Dart threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins on Ole Miss' first possession of the third quarter. The score remained 26-13 through the end of the period.
Early in the fourth quarter, Shough threw a 36-yard pass to Jerand Bradley to set up SaRodorick Thompson's 1-yard touchdown run that increased the lead to 32-13.
Texas Tech's Trey Wolff kicked his third field goal, a 26-yarder, to increase the lead to 35-13 with 9:36 left.
Dart ran 9 yards for a touchdown and threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Malik Heath, who had eight catches for 137 yards, to trim the deficit to 10 with 3:10 left.
The Rebels tried an onside kick, but the Red Raiders' Loic Fouonji, who also caught seven passes for 100 yards, returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.
Slough ran 2 yards for a TD that gave Texas Tech an early 7-0 lead.
Zach Evans ran 8 yards for a tying touchdown before Wolff's 42-yard field goal gave the Red Raiders a 10-7 edge at the end of the first quarter.
Marquis Waters intercepted Dart, setting Texas Tech up at the Ole Miss 9 in the second quarter. On fourth-and-goal at the 2, Slough ran for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead.
Wolff added a 32-yard field goal before Dadrion Taylor-Demerson recovered Dart's fumble at the Ole Miss 37.
Five plays later, Slough threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bradley to increase the lead to 19 points heading to halftime.
