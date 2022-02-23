Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Initially not called a goal on the ice, replay quickly confirmed Seguin did score after batting the puck out of mid-air with his stick and over the shoulder of Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (36 saves). Seguin assisted on Denis Gurianov's tying goal late in the third and Jamie Benn notched a goal and two assists for the Stars, who have won 10 of their last 14.
Mark Scheifele recorded a goal with an assist to snap a three-game point drought and Neal Pionk posted two assists for the Jets, who have lost three in a row. Blake Wheeler also scored for Winnipeg, which is 0-3-3 in its last six games at Dallas.
With the contest tied at 1-1 after two periods, Winnipeg drew an early power play in the third and caught a break when an apparent high-stick on Benn wasn't called. That all led to Scheifele firing a one-time laser by Stars netminder Jake Oettinger (20 saves) 4:27 into the final period.
Benn earned some redemption later in the period, however, as the Stars stepped up the offensive pressure and Been found Gurianov for an easy net-front chip-in with 6:25 left in regulation to tie the game once again.
Winnipeg struck first at the 7:14 mark of the opening period. Following a neutral-zone turnover from Dallas' Joe Pavelski, the Jets pushed the puck into the Stars' zone where Pionk dropped a back-handed pass in the slot to Wheeler, who drove the puck past Oettinger.
Early in the second period, Dallas managed just three shots on goal while failing to convert on a four-minute power play that left the home team flustered. However, the Stars leveled the contest with 2:10 left in the middle frame while short-handed. Off a 3-on-1 surge, Roope Hintz connected with Benn, who slid the puck by Hellebuyck for his 13th goal of the season.
