Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) celebrates with right fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Former St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Julian Javier celebrates with members of the Cardinals Red Jacket Club after he was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday celebrates with members of the Cardinals Red Jacket Club after he was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday celebrates with members of the Cardinals Red Jacket Club after he was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Former St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Julian Javier celebrates with members of the Cardinals Red Jacket Club after he was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) celebrates with center fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday celebrates with members of the Cardinals Red Jacket Club after he was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) celebrates with right fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates with first base coach Eric Young Sr. (2) after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws on the run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (16) celebrates with first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in St. Louis.
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (48) walks back to the mound after giving up a three run home run to Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with first baseman Matt Olson (28) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) after hitting a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) walks up the dugout steps before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler O’Neill’s walk-off walk lifted the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-5 Saturday night.
The Cardinals completed their comeback from a 4-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Braves closer Kenley Jansen (5-1).
Brendan Donovan hit a one-out double and took third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado to load the bases. Corey Dickerson tied the game with an RBI infield single before O’Neill walked on five pitches.
Arenado went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and Andrew Knizner also hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who won for the 11th time in 14 games.
Travis d’Arnaud hit a three-run homer for the Braves, whose 10-game road winning streak was snapped. They lost for just their third time in 18 games overall.
Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings. He had allowed one run over 25 2/3 innings in his previous four starts.
JoJo Romero, Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley (8-1) combined for four scoreless relief innings.
Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (7-5) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
The Cardinals threatened in the first three innings but failed to score. Goldschmidt drew a two-out walk in the first inning and Arenado hit a ground-rule double, but Dickerson struck out to strand them.
Morton struck out Tommy Edman to leave him there to strand a runner on second in the second inning. He hit Goldschmidt with a pitch with two outs in the third., then Arenado hit a single before Dickerson flied out.
After Montgomery retired nine straight batters, the Braves took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning.
Matt Olson and Austin Riley reached on singles, then d’Arnaud blasted his homer. William Contreras hit a double and scored on Michael Harris II’s single.
The Cardinals cut the lead to 4-2 in their half of the inning on Knizner’s two-run homer.
Doubles by Olson and Riley in the fifth inning pushed the Braves lead to 5-2. Goldschmidt’s single and Arenado’s two-run homer in the bottom of the inning cut the lead to 5-4.
