Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.