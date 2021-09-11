Cincinnati Reds center fielder Tyler Naquin departed Saturday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning after colliding with shortstop Jose Barrero while both pursued a fly ball into the outfield.
The team said Naquin suffered bruised ribs.
Naquin walked off under his own power. He was replaced in center by Shogo Akiyama.
Naquin was 0-for-3 when he left. He's hitting .270 on the season with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs.
