Tyler Badie rushed 209 yards and a touchdown and Connor Bazelak threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns Saturday to lead host Missouri to a 31-28 victory over South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference game.
Bazelak went 15-for-23 passing that included two interceptions, with Badie finishing with five receptions for 22 yards and Mookie Cooper catching three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (5-5, 2-4 SEC).
South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown went 16-for-30 passing for 193 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but he also committed a costly fumble that was recovered for a touchdown.
Josh Vann had five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Zaquandre White rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5).
Leading 17-14 late in the third quarter, Missouri's defense took control of the game.
On first-and-10 from his team's 17-yard line, Brown dropped back to pass. But defensive back Martez Manuel blitzed and sacked Brown, knocking the ball free. Travion Ford fell on it in the end zone for a touchdown and a 24-14 lead with 4:28 left in the quarter.
Badie put the game away on the Tigers' next possession when his 19-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 31-14 with 12:31 left in the game.
Brown pulled South Carolina to 31-21 with a 38-yard touchdown pass to White with 6:56 remaining. After Bazelak threw an interception that gave the Gamecocks the ball at the Tigers' 14-yard line, White scored on a three-yard run with 4:32 left to cut the deficit to 31-28.
Yet, Missouri ran out the clock on its ensuing possession.
South Carolina accounted for the only scoring in the first quarter on Kevin Harris' two-yard run less than three minutes into the game.
Missouri dominated the second quarter. After Bazelak threw a two-yard touchdown to Daniel Parker just 34 seconds into the quarter, he gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead a little more than two minutes later with a 60-yard strike to Cooper.
After South Carolina tied the score on Brown's 26-yard touchdown pass to Josh Vann with 4:26 left in the quarter, the Tigers took a 17-14 lead into halftime on Harrison Mevis' 19-yard field goal as time expired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.