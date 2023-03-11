Two-time World Series winner Jesus Alou has died at age 80.
The Boston Red Sox announced his passing on Friday.
Alou was the younger brother of Hall of Famer Felipe Alou and two-time All-Star Matty Alou.
Jesus Alou was an outfielder who played 15 seasons with four major league teams, winning back-to-back World Series championships with the Oakland Athletics in 1973 and 1974.
He batted .280 with 32 home runs and 377 RBIs in 1,380 games with the San Francisco Giants (1963-68), Houston Astros (1969-73, 1978-79), A's (1973-74) and New York Mets (1975).
Alou later served as a scout with the Montreal Expos before returning to his native Dominican Republic to oversee local operations for the then-Florida Marlins and later the Red Sox.
