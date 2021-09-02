Starting center Harry Miller and cornerback Cameron Brown have been ruled out of No. 4 Ohio State's season-opener Thursday night against Minnesota.
They are among 11 inactives listed by the Buckeyes. Senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage is also listed as out for the game.
Miller didn't make the trip to Minnesota. Redshirt freshman Luke Wypler is expected to start in Miller's place. Wypler saw just 15 snaps as a true freshman in 2020.
Brown, who suffered a season-ending injury last season, could be cleared for Week 2 vs. Oregon.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.