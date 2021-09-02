Starting center Harry Miller and cornerback Cameron Brown have been ruled out of No. 4 Ohio State's season-opener Thursday night against Minnesota.

They are among 11 inactives listed by the Buckeyes. Senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage is also listed as out for the game.

Miller didn't make the trip to Minnesota. Redshirt freshman Luke Wypler is expected to start in Miller's place. Wypler saw just 15 snaps as a true freshman in 2020.

Brown, who suffered a season-ending injury last season, could be cleared for Week 2 vs. Oregon.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.