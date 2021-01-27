Andrew Copp scored two goals and added two assists, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three helpers and the Winnipeg Jets rallied to defeat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 6-4 Tuesday night.
Mathieu Perreault, Paul Stastny and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, with Lowry also credited with two assists and Stastny with one. Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck overcame a sluggish start to make 22 saves.
Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, Adam Larsson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, and Darnell Nurse had three assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 27 of 32 shots.
The Jets earned a split of the two-game series after losing 4-3 Sunday on Draisaitl's last-second goal.
Ehlers' goal early in the third period tied the score at 3-3 and sparked a three-goal Winnipeg rally in a span of 3:27. Ehlers barely stayed onside on a two-on-one break with Stastny, flipped from the left wing to the right and buried a one-timer past Koskinen at 3:19.
Stastny gave the Jets the lead at 5:26, picking up a loose puck after a scramble in the goal crease and lifting the puck into a mostly open net. Lowry capped the rally at 6:46.
McDavid pulled Edmonton within 5-4 on a goal with 1:50 remaining as the Oilers pulled their goalie for an extra skater.
Copp scored an empty-net goal with 52 seconds left to clinch the victory.
The Oilers took a 3-1 lead in the opening 11:16 of the game.
Draisaitl scored a power-play goal just 1:48 in before Copp tied it 1-1 at 5:14 while Winnipeg had a man advantage.
Larsson tallied at 9:13 of the first period and Nugent-Hopkins added a power-play goal at 11:16 to make it 3-1.
Perreault pulled the Jets within a goal at 14:37 of the first.
The score remained 3-2 until Ehlers' goal in the third.
It was the fourth win in the past five games for the Jets, who traded former first-round pick Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for center Pierre-Luc Dubois. Because of Canadian regulations, Dubois will have to quarantine for 14 days and likely won't play for Winnipeg until Feb. 9.
--Field Level Media
